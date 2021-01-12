10 best, worst states for healthcare in 2021, ranked by MoneyRates

Iowa is this year's best state for healthcare, while South Carolina is the worst, according to an annual report from personal finance website MoneyRates.

For its report, "Vital Signs: Best States for Healthcare 2021," MoneyRates ranked all 50 states and Washington, D.C., on eight factors, including health insurance coverage and affordability, hospital affordability and medical office staffing levels.

The 10 best states for healthcare in 2021:

1. Iowa

2. Massachusetts

3. Nebraska (tie)

4. North Dakota (tie)

5. Connecticut

6. Rhode Island

7. New Hampshire

8. Virginia

9. Maryland

10. Kentucky



The 10 worst:

1. South Carolina

2. Oklahoma

3. Alaska

4. New Mexico

5. Texas

6. Georgia

7. Arizona

8. California

9. North Carolina

10. Nevada

More articles on ratings and rankings:

COVID-19 vaccine allotment, by state

10 cities with the most people in financial distress amid COVID-19

America's healthiest, unhealthiest states for 2020

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.