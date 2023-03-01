10 best, worst cities for sleep, per US News

U.S. News & World Report recently ranked the 10 best and worst cities for sleep based on environmental factors.

The publication's report, released Feb. 27 considered air pollution, light pollution, noise pollution, physical activity and short sleep duration using data from the CDC and other public data sources.

The 10 best cities for sleep:

Austin, Texas



Raleigh, N.C.



Fort Worth, Texas



San Diego



Colorado Springs, Colo.



Albuquerque, N.M.



Tulsa, Okla.



Omaha, Neb.



San Jose, Calif.



Tucson, Ariz.

The 10 worst cities for sleep: