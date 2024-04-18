10 best fertility clinics: Newsweek

Newsweek and Statista on April 18 released their second annual list of America's Best Fertility Clinics, with many clinics on the East Coast sitting in the top 10.

The ranking is based on data from four sources: responses from an online survey of medical professionals specializing in fertility, an analysis of Assisted Reproductive Technology quality metrics published by the CDC, accreditation, and patient satisfaction reflected in Google reviews. It includes 125 clinics across the nation.

The ranking comes as a growing proportion of adults say they have used fertility treatments. In a Pew Research survey last year, 42% of adults said they have used fertility clinics or know someone who has, up from 33% five years ago.

Here are the 10 top fertility clinics in the country, per the ranking:

Weill Cornell Medicine-Ronald O. Perelman and Claudia Cohen Center for Reproductive Medicine (New York City) Columbia University Fertility Center (New York City) Duke Fertility Center (Morrisville, N.C.) Cleveland Clinic Fertility Center (Beachwood, Ohio) NYU Langone Fertility Center (New York City) Brigham and Women's Hospital Center for Infertility and Reproductive Surgery (Boston) Advanced Fertility Center of Texas (Houston) Mayo Clinic Assisted Reproductive Technologies (Rochester, Minn.) Carolinas Fertility Institute (Winston-Salem, N.C.) Massachusetts General Hospital Fertility Center (Boston)







