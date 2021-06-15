10 best children's hospitals, ranked by US News

U.S. News & World Report released its 2021-22 Best Children's Hospitals rankings on June 15, with Boston Children's Hospital earning the top spot for the eighth consecutive year.

For the 2021-22 list, U.S. News gathered clinical survey data from 193 medical centers, ranking the top 50 centers in 10 specialties: cancer, cardiology and heart surgery, diabetes and endocrinology, gastroenterology and gastrointestinal surgery, neonatology, nephrology, neurology and neurosurgery, orthopedics, pulmonology and lung surgery and urology. The ranking is based on measures such as patient outcomes, including mortality and infection rates, as well as available clinical resources and best practices compliance.

U.S. News also develops a hospital's score based on feedback from more than 15,000 pediatric specialists, who are asked where they would send the sickest children in their specialty.

Here are the 10 hospitals on U.S. News' 2021-22 Honor Roll, which had the highest rankings across all specialties.

1. Boston Children's Hospital

2. Children's Hospital of Philadelphia

3. Texas Children's Hospital (Houston)

4. Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center

5. Children's Hospital Los Angeles

6. Children's Hospital Colorado (Aurora)

7. Children's National Hospital (Washington, D.C.)

8. Nationwide Children's Hospital (Columbus, Ohio)

9. UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh

10. Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford (Palo Alto, Calif.)

U.S. News also ranked the top five hospitals in selected specialties:

Pediatric cardiology and heart surgery

1. Texas Children's Hospital

2. UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh

3. Children's Hospital Los Angeles

4. Boston Children's Hospital

5. Riley Hospital for Children at IU Health (Indianapolis)

Pediatric cancer

1. Children's Hospital of Philadelphia

2. Dana-Farber/Boston Children's Cancer and Blood Disorders Center

3. Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center

4. Texas Children's Hospital

5. Children's National Hospital

Neonatology

1. Children's National Hospital

2. Children's Hospital Los Angeles

3. Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford

4. UCSF Benioff Children's Hospitals, San Francisco and Oakland

5. Rady Children's Hospital (San Diego)

To view U.S. News' full ranking methodology, click here.

To compare with last year's rankings, click here.