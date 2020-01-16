Quarantined patient at Kentucky hospital was misdiagnosed, officials say

Officials say a quarantined patient at Barbourville (Ky.) Appalachian Regional Healthcare was misdiagnosed, CBS affiliate WYMT reports.

The CDC notified the Kentucky Department for Public Health that tests revealed there was no threat of infectious disease, as initially suspected, according to WYMT.

The situation was not out of the ordinary for any hospital in the U.S., said Angela Dearinger, MD, Kentucky Department of Public Health commissioner, adding that state health officials followed proper infectious disease protocol. Dr. Dearinger confirmed "there was never a risk of highly infectious disease," according to WYMT.

