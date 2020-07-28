New toolkit guides hospitals integrating electronic patient-reported outcomes

A new toolkit is available to help health systems integrate electronic patient-reported outcomes into care delivery.

The toolkit provides guidelines and tools to health systems looking to integrate electronic patient-reported outcomes into clinical care, as opposed to patient-reported outcomes collected through traditional pen-and-paper methods. The guidelines are organized around three core topic areas: governance, integration and reporting.

The toolkit was developed by a team from Seattle-based University of Washington using a grant awarded by the HHS' Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality.

More articles on clinical leadership and infection control:

10 states with largest spikes in daily coronavirus deaths since June 1

Oxford English Dictionary now defines 'contact tracer,' 'corona'

Social distancing may reduce polio-like illness in kids this year, experts say

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.