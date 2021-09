Clinicians caring for individuals recently evacuated from Afghanistan should notify state or local health departments of suspected measles cases and encourage unvaccinated patients to receive the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine, according to CDC guidance released Sept. 20.

As of Sept. 20, 16 cases of measles and four cases of mumps have been reported among evacuees.

Additionally, the CDC recommends evacuees be up to date on vaccinations for varicella, polio, COVID-19 and seasonal flu.