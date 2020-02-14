4 nurses saving lives off the job in the past month

Four nurses who have saved lives outside the workplace:

1. Sara Morgan, RN, nursing supervisor at Quincy, Mass.-based South Cove Manor, saved the life of an unconscious man who had choked on a roast beef sample Feb. 10, The Patriot Ledger reports. Ms. Morgan did the Heimlich maneuver and gave CPR to a man at a warehouse store. She, alongside a physician assistant, performed CPR until emergency medical technicians arrived.

2. Two Muskegon (Mich.) Community College nursing faculty members and three nursing students Feb. 7 saved the life of a 2-year-old boy who was unconscious after being pulled from their hotel pool, according to ABC affiliate WZZM. Amy Herrington, MSN, RN, Yolanda Burris, MSN, RN, and students Jennifer Vannortwick, Bailee Gorecki and Brittany Johnson heard screams at the hotel and rushed to the pool to a toddler lying motionless on the pool deck. A woman had pulled the boy out of the pool and was attempting CPR. Ms. Herrington immediately began chest compressions while Ms. Burris breathed into the boy's mouth. Meanwhile, the nursing students communicated with 911 and kept a path clear for EMS personnel. The boy began breathing as paramedics arrived.

3. Kathy Papa, RN, the school nurse at Live Oak (Calif.) High School, revived a 14-year-old girl using CPR and an automated external defibrillator, according to Fox affiliate KTXL. The student had fallen unconscious at her desk Jan. 13, and was not breathing. Ms. Papa received the American Heart Association Heartsaver Hero Award for saving the girl's life.

4. Mame Saltzman, RN, a nurse at Pittsburgh-based UPMC, sprinted to help a woman hit by a car Feb. 5 in Penn Hills, Pa., NBC affiliate WPXI reports. Ms. Saltzman gave the victim, who had been hit by an SUV while crossing the street, life-saving treatment until paramedics arrived.

