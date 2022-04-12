13 hospitals hiring chief medical officers

Below are 13 hospitals, health systems or hospital operators that posted job listings seeking chief medical officers in the last two weeks.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites.

1. Detroit Medical Center seeks a CMO for its Adult Central campus.

2. Livonia, Mich.-based Trinity Health seeks a CMO for Mercy Health Saint Mary's in Grand Rapids, Mich.

3. Advocate Aurora Health, which has headquarters in Downers Grove, Ill., and Milwaukee, seeks a CMO in Oak Lawn, Ill.

4. Advocate Aurora Health also seeks a CMO for Aurora Sinai Medical Center in Milwaukee.

5. Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare seeks an assistant CMO for Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center in Las Vegas.

6. St. Louis-based Ascension seeks a CMO for Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin (Texas).

7. Tacoma, Wash.-based MultiCare Health System seeks an associate CMO to work in Spokane, Wash.

8. Irving, Texas-based Christus Health seeks a CMO for Christus Santa Rosa Health System in San Antonio.

9. Alameda Health System in Oakland, Calif., seeks an associate CMO of ambulatory services.

10. Portland, Ore.-based Legacy Health seeks a vice president and CMO for Randall Children's Hospital, also in Portland.

11. New York City-based NYC Health + Hospitals seeks a CMO of its correctional health services division.

12. Virginia Mason Franciscan Health in Tacoma, Wash., seeks a market vice president and CMO.

13. Houston-based Memorial Hermann Health System seeks a CMO for Memorial Hermann The Woodlands (Texas) Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Northeast Hospital in Humble, Texas.