The world could see a "second peak" of COVID-19 cases before a presumed second wave comes this fall, Dr. Mike Ryan, executive director of the World Health Organization's emergencies program, said during a May 25 media briefing.

Dr. Ryan said the world is still in the middle of the first wave, citing areas like Africa and South Asia where cases are steadily rising. He warned against making any assumptions about the pandemic's trajectory just because cases are falling in some areas. Countries cannot assume they will have a few months to get ready for a second wave, Dr. Ryan said.

"We need to be cognizant of the fact that the disease can jump up at any time," he said. "We may get a second peak in this wave."

It's crucial for countries to implement a comprehensive strategy involving testing, surveillance and other public health measures to "ensure we continue to have an immediate downward trajectory" in cases, Dr. Ryan concluded.

