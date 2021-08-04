Where cases remain relatively low & 6 other national COVID-19 trends

Below are seven national COVID-19 trends as of Aug. 3, per The New York Times.

1. The number of average daily cases reported in the U.S. is seven times higher than it was at the start of July.

2. Virus deaths and hospitalizations are also rising, but at far lower rates than new infections.

3. American adults under age 50 account for 41 percent of COVID-19 hospitalizations, according to COVID-Net data.

4. More than 80 percent of Americans over age 65 have been fully vaccinated.

5. The pace of vaccination has slowly increased over the last few weeks. About 675,000 doses are being administered daily, up from about 500,000 in early July but well below April's peak of 3.3 million doses a day.

6. Louisiana, Florida, Arkansas, Mississippi and Alabama have the highest rates of recent COVID-19 cases reported per capita. Louisiana, which has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the nation, more cases have emerged in the last week than any other seven-day stretch.

7. Though infection levels are rising in all states, case numbers are still relatively low in much of the Northeast and Upper Midwest, where vaccination rates are generally higher than the South.