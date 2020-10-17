US reports most new COVID-19 cases since July — 4 national updates

The United States reported 69,165 new cases of COVID-19 Oct. 16, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. That marks the most confirmed new cases since July 29, according to analysis from The Wall Street Journal.

The U.S. reported 63,610 confirmed new cases Oct. 15. The seven-day moving average of daily new cases was 53,405 that day, and the 14-day average was 50,137. It suggests cases are rising when the seven-day average exceeds the 14-day average, as it has been in the U.S. since Oct. 5.

Here are four other recent healthcare developments related to the coronavirus around the country:

1. There are 37,336 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in the U.S., the highest number since Aug. 27, according to the COVID Tracking Project.

2. Several states set new records for COVID-19 hospitalizations this week, and at least three states — Missouri, Wisconsin, Utah — hit record hospitalizations Oct. 16, according to the COVID Tracking Project.

3. HHS and the Department of Defense partnered with CVS Health and Walgreens to provide and administer COVID-19 vaccines to residents of long-term care facilities nationwide with no out-of-pocket costs. CVS and Walgreens will schedule and coordinate on-site clinic visits directly with each facility once a vaccine is authorized or approved by the FDA and recommended by CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices.

4. CMS issued new payment rules Oct. 15 for COVID-19 tests that provide quick results.

