CMS changes payment for some COVID-19 tests: 3 things to know

CMS issued new payment rules Oct. 15 for COVID-19 tests that provide quick results.

Three things to know:



1. Beginning Jan. 1, Medicare will lower the base payment for COVID-19 tests that use high-throughput technology to $75. Labs can get an additional $25 if they provide results in two days or less.

2. CMS explained: "Laboratories that complete a majority of COVID-19 diagnostic tests run on high throughput technology within two days will be paid $100 per test by Medicare, while laboratories that take longer will receive $75 per test."

3. The agency said the goal is to ensure patients who test positive are notified quicker so they can self-isolate and seek appropriate medical care.

More articles on healthcare finance:

HCA to return $6B in federal COVID-19 aid

8 hospitals laying off workers

Jefferson Health to cut 500 jobs, reduce executive pay

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.