Upstate New York hospital accepts 14 COVID-19 patients from New York City

Albany (N.Y.) Medical Center has accepted 14 patients with suspected or confirmed cases of COVID-19 from hospitals hit hard by the pandemic in New York City.

The move comes soon after New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that hospitals across the state will unite to manage patient load and share resources during the coronavirus pandemic, whether they are private or public hospitals, located upstate or downstate. Per the new system, hospitals that have reached or are nearing capacity can transfer patients to other hospitals in the state that have capacity.

The state has created a new hospital network central coordinating team that will help facilities coordinate patient transfers, staff and supplies.



However, the current transfer to Albany Medical Center is "more of a one-off situation," Mr. Cuomo said at a media briefing April 1, according to an Albany Times-Union report. Albany Medical Center already had a transfer agreement with the hospitals from which the patients were transferred.

Mr. Cuomo said that the new statewide plan will first try to transfer patients between hospitals within a specific region and "worst-case scenario transfer upstate," the Times-Union said.

The patients were transferred March 31. They are from Jamaica Hospital Medical Center and Flushing Hospital Medical Center, according to the Times-Union.

"COVID-19 has brought a significant influx of patients to hospitals in other areas. In alignment with our mission, Albany Med believes it is our responsibility to help. Our dedicated, skillful and compassionate health care workers are prepared to do so," aid Dennis P. McKenna, MD, Albany Med president and CEO.

