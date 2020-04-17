Texas governor announces plan to reopen state next week

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced plans to reopen the state as soon as April 20, The Washington Post reports.

Restrictions on certain surgeries and procedures will be relaxed, Mr. Abbott said April 17. The governor is encouraging retail stores to open as "retail to go" next Friday, April 24. Customers would order items ahead of time and pick them up at the curb. State parks will reopen April 20 but visitors must wear face coverings, Mr. Abbott said.

On April 16, President Donald Trump released guidelines to begin reopening parts of the U.S., but left specific plans up to governors.

