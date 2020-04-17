African Americans make up one-third of all US coronavirus cases

As of April 15, African Americans made up about 30 percent of the COVID-19 cases in the country, according to CDC data.

The CDC released demographic data for coronavirus cases in the U.S. as of April 15 at 4 p.m. CDT. The data is based on 465,995 U.S. cases.

Three insights:

1. Race is specified for 111,650 of the COVID-19 cases included in the data.

2. Black people account for about 30 percent of all U.S. COVID-19 cases where race is specified, while white people account for 64 percent and Asians account for 4 percent.

2. Of the 102,979 cases for which ethnicity was specified, Hispanic/Latinos account for 17 percent of the cases.

More articles on public health:

Nearly 60% of COVID-19 chest X-rays look normal, study shows

Social distancing may be needed through 2022, Harvard researchers say

Some providers turn to CT scans for COVID-19 diagnoses

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.