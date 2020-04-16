Nearly 60% of COVID-19 chest X-rays look normal, study shows

Chest X-rays read as "normal" for nearly 60 percent of COVID-19 patients, a new study shows.

The study, published in The Journal of Urgent Care Medicine, examined the database of a large urgent care company in the greater New York City area. They examined data for patients with the new coronavirus who also had chest X-rays between March 9 and March 24.

Eleven radiologists reviewed data for 636 chest X-rays among patients with confirmed COVID-19.

Of the 636 chest X-rays, 371, or 58.3 percent, read as normal. Of the 265 chest X-rays that read as abnormal, 195 demonstrated mild disease, 65 demonstrated moderate disease and five demonstrated severe disease.

