Yale New Haven (Conn.) Health recently shared several figures detailing the health system's and community's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As of April 15, the health system has:

Discharged 676 COVID-19 patients

Conducted more than 34,000 outpatient telehealth visits

Swabbed more than 18,000 suspected COVID-19 patients

Received 750,000 pieces of personal protective equipment donated by community members, including 46,000 N95 respirators

Credentialed more than 500 new medical professionals

Answered more than 58,000 calls through its COVID-19 Call Center

Cleaned and reprocessed 4,500 N95 masks

Received 790 thank-you notes from the community

Launched 85 clinical trials related to COVID-19

Received 30,000 donated or pledged meals from local restaurants and community organizations

"We continue to care for COVID and non-COVID patients in hospitals throughout our health system," Yale New Haven said in a press release. "We are hopeful that we are starting to see the peak of this pandemic but we're not out of the woods."

