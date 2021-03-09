Some COVID-19 long-haulers were asymptomatic during initial infection, early research shows

About 32 percent of people reported lingering symptoms at least 61 days after a COVID-19 diagnosis despite being asymptomatic during their initial infection, according to early research results published March 5 in the preprint server medRxiv.

Researchers analyzed the EHRs of 1,407 California COVID-19 patients. Results showed 27 percent of those patients experienced lingering symptoms 61 days after their initial infection. Of those, about one-third with persistent symptoms were asymptomatic for the first 10 days after testing positive for COVID-19.

Chest pain, shortness of breath, anxiety, abdominal pain and cough were among the most commonly reported lingering symptoms.

Additionally, the results identified clusters of persistent symptoms that are more likely to occur together, including chest pain and cough, and shortness of breath and cough, among others.

To view the full findings, click here.

More articles on public health:

Dozens pretend to be healthcare workers, get COVID-19 vaccine in Florida: FEMA

78% of COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the US overweight or obese, CDC finds

Houston reports uncontrolled community spread of UK variant

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.