Praising Arizona: Quick public health action stopped summer coronavirus surge, CDC says

Arizona was able to stem the surge in COVID-19 cases this summer after implementing and enforcing statewide public health measures, including enforcing orders to wear face masks, a CDC report shows.

Between April 29 and May 11, Arizona began phased reopening of retail stores, cosmetologist businesses, barber shops and restaurants. The state's stay-at-home order ended May 15.

Average daily cases increased 151 percent from June 1 to June 15. Soon after, state officials authorized local governments to implement and enforce mask policies as well as measures tailored to local public health needs. The Arizona also limited organized public events to fewer than 50 persons, closed bars, gyms, movie theaters and water parks and recreational tubing facilities, and limited restaurants' indoor dining to less than 50 percent capacity, with at least 6 feet of separation.

Data shows that the seven-day moving average of daily COVID-19 cases peaked between June 29 and July 2, ranging from 4,148 to 4,377. The number stabilized between July 3-12, ranging from 3,609 to 4,160. It eventually decreased 75 percent from July 13 (3,506 cases) to Aug. 7 (867 cases). The measures put in to place in June were extended through August.

