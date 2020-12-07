Positive COVID-19 tests up everywhere but Northeast + 3 other CDC findings

COVID-19 test positivity increased in all but one region in the week ending Nov. 28, according to the CDC's latest COVIDView report published Dec. 4.

Four updates:

1. Surveillance: The national percentage of positive COVID-19 specimens was 11.7 percent in the week ending Nov. 28, up from 10.7 percent a week prior. Test positivity increased among all age groups and in every HHS surveillance region except the Northeast. The Midwest, South Central, Central and Mountain regions had the highest test positivity.

2. Hospitalizations: The cumulative hospitalization rate for all age groups increased to 262.8 per 100,000 population in the week ending Nov. 28. The overall weekly hospitalization rate was at its highest point of the pandemic, with large increases seen among people ages 65 and older.

3. Mortality: About 12.8 percent of deaths nationwide were attributed to flu, pneumonia or COVID-19 in the week ending Nov. 28. This figure marks a decline from the week prior but is still above the epidemic threshold of 6.3 percent. The mortality rate surpassed this summer's peak, according to the CDC.

4. Outpatient activity: Four regions reported an increase in the percentage of outpatient or emergency department visits for flu- or COVID-19-like symptoms in the week ending Nov. 28. These indicators decreased in five other regions and held steady in the Northeast.

