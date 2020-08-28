Philadelphia man shot after argument over social distancing, police say

A 25-year-old Philadelphia man was shot in the chest after an argument over social distancing at a convenience store Aug. 28, reports Fox 29 Philadelphia.

Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said a security guard told the shooter to wait outside the store because there were too many patrons inside, but the shooter refused.

A fight broke out after an off-duty security guard who does not work at the store intervened, and the second guard was shot in the chest, police said.

The shooting victim was taken to St. Christopher's Hospital for Children and will be transferred to Temple University Hospital, both in Philadelphia, police said.

The Philadelphia Police Department told The Washington Post that the man is in critical condition. A spokesperson for the department declined to confirm other details of Fox 29 Philadelphia's report.

Police said they have not identified the shooter, who fled.

