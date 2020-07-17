Oxford English Dictionary now defines 'contact tracer,' 'corona'

Several scientific and medical terms that have entered public discourse during the COVID-19 pandemic are now recognized by the Oxford English Dictionary.

Oxford added the new words — including "contact tracer," "corona" and "face covering" — in a July 15 update.

Oxford also updated the original definition of "COVID-19," which was first added in April as "an acute respiratory illness." The term is now defined as "an acute disease … characterized mainly by fever and cough" that is "capable of progressing to pneumonia, respiratory and renal failure, blood coagulation abnormalities, and death."

