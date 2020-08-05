New York City checkpoints will track travelers from states with COVID-19 surges

New York City is setting up checkpoints in the city to track visitors and city residents coming from states with COVID-19 surges, so officials can ensure they are complying with state quarantine requirements.

Those who are coming into the city from the 35 states and territories on New York state's travel advisory list are required to complete the state health department's traveler form and quarantine for 14 days after entering the city. The states and territories on the list have high COVID-19 transmission rates.

Law enforcement will operate traveler registration checkpoints at major bridge and tunnel crossings into New York City. The mayor's public engagement unit will begin outreach at Penn Station to educate travelers about quarantine orders.

Those who do not comply with quarantine orders will be subject to a $10,000 fine, and those who refuse to fill out the health department traveler form will be subject to a $2,000 fine.

