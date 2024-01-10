Mass Gen, YouTube create first aid videos

YouTube is taking a dive into the healthcare industry by partnering with Mass General Brigham to produce step-by-step, explainer videos on first aid topics.

Boston-based Mass General Brigham, the Mexican Red Cross and the American Heart Association is creating the content, which includes CPR instructions, how to administer naloxone during an opioid overdose and how to stop bleeding, according to a Jan. 10 news release from YouTube.

The new service will be pinned to the top of search results, and YouTube said the project is "harnessing the power of video to make public health information truly public."