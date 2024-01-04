Iowa hospitals treat multiple victims from school shooting; 1 dead, 5 injured

Multiple victims from a mass shooting at Perry High School in Perry, Iowa, the morning of Jan. 4 have been taken to Iowa Methodist Medical Center and MercyOne in Des Moines, a spokesperson for the hospitals confirmed to Becker's.

During an afternoon press conference following the shooting, officials confirmed one student was killed, and four students and one administrator were injured. Police have named 17-year-old Dylan Butler, a student at Perry High School, as the suspect, according to USAToday. He died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Around 573 students are enrolled at the school.

"MercyOne and UnityPoint Health – Des Moines both dispatched emergency personnel. Ambulances and helicopters were sent to the scene," according to a joint press release issued by multiple Des Moines hospitals. "Multiple patients are being treated at Iowa Methodist Medical Center and MercyOne. All families of the victims have been reunited."

Of the five injured, four are reported to be stable and one is in critical condition, but is expected to survive, USAToday reported.

"We join our fellow Iowans in mourning the tragic loss of innocent life and expressing our care and concern for the victims of the shooting in Perry, Iowa," Chris Mitchell, president and CEO of the Iowa Hospital Association, said in a released statement. "We hold in our hearts the families, students, teachers, health care providers and first responders in Perry and across our great state who have been affected by this senseless act of violence."

The shooting occurred on the first day back to classes after the students' winter break.

"Our hearts are broken by this senseless tragedy. Our prayers are with the students, teachers & families of the Perry Community," Gov. Kim Reynolds wrote in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Ms. Reynolds also ordered flags throughout the state to be flown at half-mast until Jan. 7 in light of the tragedy.