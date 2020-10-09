Illinois reports 3K+ new COVID-19 cases in 1 day, highest daily total since May

On Oct. 8, Illinois reported the highest daily total of new COVID-19 cases since mid-May as the state's positivity rate in testing also increased, reports the Chicago Sun-Times.

Seven things to know:

1. Illinois health officials reported 3,059 new infections and 32 related deaths over the last 24 hours, bringing the state's total to 310,700 COVID-19 cases and 8,910 deaths.

2. The state last topped 3,000 daily cases May 14, when 3,239 new cases were recorded.

3. State officials said 72,491 new tests were returned to labs over the last day, increasing Illinois' rolling seven-day positivity rate to 3.7 percent, up from 3.5 percent a day prior.

4. Currently, 1,755 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized statewide.

5. The Illinois Department of Public Health reported more than 5,300 cases Sept. 4, but the high figure was the result of a three-day data backlog.

6. Illinois' progress has "cooled down," with test positivity rates consistently rising in two of the state's 11 regions, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Oct. 7.

7. Since March, 6.1 million virus tests have been submitted to the state, with 310,700 people (about 2.5 percent of Illinois' population) receiving positive results.

