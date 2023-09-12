Hospitals required to report gunshot victims in New Mexico

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham released public health orders Sept. 8 outlining steps toward addressing two key issues: gun violence and the fentanyl crisis.

In light of increases both in gun violence incidents and fentanyl overdoses across the U.S., Ms. Grisham has ordered the New Mexico Department of Public Health and related agencies to begin collaborating with her office to develop a comprehensive plan to address the issues.

As part of the effort to address the opioid crisis in the state, Ms. Grisham's office is allocating $750,000 toward those specific efforts. Additionally, she ordered the department of health to test wastewater for illegal substances like fentanyl at schools.

Regarding gun violence, the health department must now also compile a "comprehensive report on gunshot victims presenting at hospitals in New Mexico," according to the press release. The report will be required to include demographics information as well as information about the impact of gunshot victims on New Mexico's healthcare system.

These new requirements both went into effect the day they were issued.