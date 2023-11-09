Getting COVID-19, flu shots together or separate yields similar effectiveness

Getting both a COVID-19 vaccine and the flu shot in one fell swoop is just as effective as getting the two jabs separately, a study published Nov. 8 in JAMA has determined.

A retrospective analysis of 3,442,996 individuals who either had same-day coadministration of the flu and COVID-19 vaccines between Aug. 31, 2022, and Jan. 30, 2023 — or received them separately were compared.

Of the total 627,735 who received both in the same-day, researchers found a "generally similar effectiveness in the community setting against COVID-19-related and SIV-related outcomes compared with giving each vaccine alone."

They note that emphasizing the similar effectiveness when getting both at once or separately could improve the uptake of both vaccines.