Georgia Santa tests positive for COVID-19, exposed dozens of children to virus

Health officials are warning families in Long County, Ga., about dozens of children's potential exposure to COVID-19 after a Dec. 10 tree-lighting ceremony, reports The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The event was in Ludowici, Ga., where about 50 children took a photo with Santa. After the event, health officials learned the man and woman posing as Santa and Mrs. Claus tested positive for COVID-19. The two were not displaying any symptoms at the time of the event, according to Long County Commissioners Chair Robert Parker.

"While this is cause for concern, I feel that it is important to note that exposures happen every day as we go about our day to day lives, often without any knowledge," Mr. Parker told the Journal-Constitution. "Proper CDC exposure guidelines should be followed if your child was exposed, however I do not feel this incident is cause for panic."

Long County schools are asking parents to keep any affected children home until after the new year.

To view the full article, click here.

More articles on public health:

Dr. Paul Farmer wins $1M Berggruen prize

23 states where COVID-19 is spreading fastest, slowest: Dec. 16

UK identifies new COVID-19 varian





© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.