Fully vaccinated people can travel: CDC revises guidelines

Americans fully vaccinated against COVID-19 can travel "at low risk to themselves," both within the U.S. and internationally, but must still continue social distancing and mask-wearing, according to new CDC guidance.

According to the agency's April 2 update, fully vaccinated Americans don't need to quarantine after returning to the U.S. unless required to do so by local jurisdictions. Vaccinated travelers should have a negative COVID-19 test result before boarding a flight back to the U.S. and should get tested again three to five days after returning home.

People are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving their final vaccine dose.

The revision contrasts with guidance issued March 8 that urged fully vaccinated individuals not to travel.

The CDC did not change travel guidelines for unvaccinated individuals.

Many other countries are still blocking some Americans from entering.

