Flu climbs for 6th week: 7 FluView notes

Seasonal flu activity is up again for the sixth week in a row. According to the CDC, there were 7,090 flu-related hospitalizations in the last week, compared to 5,753 the week before.
Data reported up to Dec. 9 shows that hot spots for activity are mainly the Southeast, South Central, and West Coast areas of the country.
More updates from the latest CDC flu report:
- According to the CDC, as of Dec. 9, 3.7 million illnesses, 38,000 hospitalizations, and 2,300 deaths from the flu have occurred.
- In the most recent week of data, two more children died because of the flu. There have now been 14 pediatric flu deaths this year.
- Influenza A makes up 83% of cases, while influenza B currently accounts for 17%.
- Louisiana and South Carolina still lead the nation in the highest percentage of current flu activity.
- Only 12 states are reporting minimal flu activity. There are 15 reporting low activity and 9 reporting moderate. The rest range between high activity and very high seasonal flu activity.
- Outpatient respiratory illness visits are also above the baseline average for the sixth straight week, according to the CDC.