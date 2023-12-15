Flu climbs for 6th week: 7 FluView notes

Seasonal flu activity is up again for the sixth week in a row. According to the CDC, there were 7,090 flu-related hospitalizations in the last week, compared to 5,753 the week before.

Data reported up to Dec. 9 shows that hot spots for activity are mainly the Southeast, South Central, and West Coast areas of the country.

More updates from the latest CDC flu report:

According to the CDC, as of Dec. 9, 3.7 million illnesses, 38,000 hospitalizations, and 2,300 deaths from the flu have occurred.





In the most recent week of data, two more children died because of the flu. There have now been 14 pediatric flu deaths this year.





Influenza A makes up 83% of cases, while influenza B currently accounts for 17%.

Louisiana and South Carolina still lead the nation in the highest percentage of current flu activity.