Flu cases rise for a 5th week: 8 FluView notes

Ashleigh Hollowell (Twitter) -

Flu activity is continuing to rise across the country for a fifth week in a row, with 5,753 patients admitted to hospitals due to confirmed flu cases, according to CDC data published Dec. 8. 

The new number of weekly hospital admissions went up by 1,485 from a total of just 4,268 the week prior

Here are seven more updates from the latest CDC flu report: 

  • Outpatient respiratory illness visits are also above the baseline average for the fifth straight week, according to the CDC.

  • There were four additional pediatric deaths in the most recent week, bringing the 2023-2024 total to 12 deaths in children due to flu.

  • Updated seasonal estimates from the CDC state there have been at least 2.6 million illnesses, 26,000 hospitalizations, and 1,600 deaths from flu this year.

  • Right now, influenza A continues to be the dominant strain, making up around 80% of cases, while influenza B accounts for 20%.

  • Louisiana and South Carolina still lead the nation in the highest percentage of current flu activity.

  • New York City and 13 other states are also reporting high flu activity, including: California, New Mexico, Tennessee, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, Wyoming, Colorado, North Carolina, Nevada, Texas, Florida and New Jersey.

  • However, 30 states are still reporting minimal to low flu activity at this time.

Copyright © 2023 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars

10 Most-Read Articles