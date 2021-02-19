Florida health department increases security at vaccine site after women disguise themselves to get vaccinated, officials say

Florida health officials said they've increased security at the Orange County Convention Center after two women allegedly dressed up in elderly disguises to try and get second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, ABC News reported Feb. 18.

Both women, in their 30s and 40s, had valid vaccination cards from their first dose, but the second time around, health officials at the site noticed their birthdates didn't match the ones used to register for the vaccine, police said. Deputies from the Orange County Sheriff's Office were then called to issue trespass warnings Feb. 17, according to a statement shared with Becker's.

"No other law enforcement action was taken," the statement said.

Raul Pino, MD, director of the Florida Health Department in Orange County, said he's not sure how the women were able to get their first doses.

"I don't know how they escaped the first time," Dr. Pino said during a Feb. 18 news conference, ABC News reports. The women were wearing bonnets, gloves and glasses when they showed up for their second doses, according to Dr. Pino.

"This is the hottest commodity that is out there right now," Dr. Pino said, adding that security efforts at the site have been ramped up to "deter any possible ill-intentions that someone may have."

Florida is currently vaccinating healthcare workers, staff and residents of long-term care facilities, and those age 65 and older.

