First COVID-19 memorial to break ground in New Jersey

A memorial park dedicated to New Jersey residents who died of COVID-19 will replace the site of a former waste ground in Jersey City, according to The New York Times.

Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop said the $10 million transformation will involve planting more than 500 trees, one for each local resident who has died of COVID-19. The project will also include a memorial wall with each person's name.

"We wanted to do something significant for those families that didn't get to grieve properly, and we're taking a step forward in that direction," Mr. Fulop told NYT.

The park will likely be completed by next summer or fall and would mark one of the first memorials in the nation dedicated to COVID-19 victims, according to NYT.

