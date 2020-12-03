Facebook to remove misleading posts about COVID-19 vaccines

Facebook will start removing posts that contain false or misleading information about COVID-19 vaccines in the coming weeks, the company said in a Dec. 3 blog post.

The new policy will apply to conspiracy theories and false vaccine claims that public health experts have debunked.

"This could include false claims about the safety, efficacy, ingredients or side effects of the vaccines," the company said.

The policy marks a more aggressive approach to misinformation for the company, which previously "downranked" COVID-19 misinformation, making it less visible in users' news feeds, reports The New York Times.

