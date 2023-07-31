Death toll rises to 9 Americans in meningitis outbreak linked to Mexico clinics

The death toll has risen to nine Americans in an ongoing fungal meningitis outbreak linked to clinics in Mexico that more than 208 U.S. citizens traveled to for cosmetic procedures.

As of late June, seven deaths had been reported, but since then two more U.S. residents have died after contracting fungal meningitis.

Cases were first detected in May, but the CDC subsequently opened an investigation and noted that anyone in the U.S. who visited clinics in Matamoros, Mexico, since January could be at risk. The two clinics directly linked to the outbreak — Clinica K-3 and River Side Surgical Center — were shut down to allow for further investigations to take place.

The CDC recommends that even asymptomatic patients be evaluated if they meet the exposure criteria.