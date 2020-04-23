'COVID toes' could indicate coronavirus infection in asymptomatic patients

Physicians have noted a new coronavirus symptom, named "COVID toes," appearing primarily in patients with no other symptoms, children and young adults, according to USA Today.

Some patients who eventually test positive for the new coronavirus have purple or blue lesions on their feet and toes, which are "typically painful to touch and could have a hot burning sensation," Ebbing Lautenbach, MD, chief of infectious disease at the University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine in Philadelphia, told the newspaper.

The symptom appears early in the timeline of the disease, Dr. Lautenbach said, meaning this might be an initial clue indicating a person has the disease, even if they are not showing other symptoms.

The symptom can disappear in a week or 10 days for some patients, but in others, it could progress to respiratory symptoms. It appears mostly in children and young adults.

First identified by a physician in Italy in March, COVID toes may be caused by an inflammatory response in a patient's feet and toes, or be the result of clotting blood vessels, Dr. Lautenbach told USA Today.

More articles on public health:

Messages from 6 hospital leaders to those resisting social distancing: 'As healthcare workers, we urge you to reconsider'

11 states resuming elective surgeries

Pandemic was taking hold in US earlier than officials realized, researchers say

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.