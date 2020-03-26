COVID-19 deaths pass 1,000 in US; 2nd virus cycle 'inevitable,' Fauci says

The U.S. COVID-19 death toll surpassed 1,000, with 1,046 deaths as of 8 a.m. CDT March 26. Nationwide, 69,197 American cases have been reported.

Worldwide, 487,648 COVID-19 cases and 22,030 deaths have been reported, while 117,749 people have recovered from the illness.

Five outbreak updates:

1. Americans should prepare for "inevitable" cyclic COVID-19 outbreaks, Anthony Fauci, MD, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said during a March 25 White House briefing. Viral patterns in Southern Hemisphere countries suggest a cyclical nature to the illness, meaning it could be seasonal, Dr. Fauci said.

2. The Senate passed a $2 trillion relief package, the largest economic stimulus bill in U.S. history, in a unanimous 96-0 vote late March 25, CNBC reports.

The 880-page bill, which now heads to the House, provides funding for hospitals, emergency loans for small businesses, enhanced unemployment insurance and direct checks to Americans.

3. The U.S. wants the United Nations Security Council to declare COVID-19 originated in China, while China seeks recognition in the U.N.'s statement for its response to the outbreak, stalling a global resolution, four U.N. diplomats told NBC News. China's diplomats are enraged, the diplomats said, as President Donald Trump's administration increasingly blamed China for the pandemic. However, after reports of racist attacks against Asian Americans, the president tweeted March 23 that it was "NOT their fault" and later said that he would stop calling COVID-19 "the Chinese virus."

4. Some hospitals are considering do-not-resuscitate orders for all COVID-19 patients, citing the high exposure risk for staff as protective equipment supplies run low, The Washington Post reports.

5. A record 3.28 million Americans filed unemployment claims last week, The Guardian reports. Up from 281,000 the previous week, the number is the highest reported in U.S. history.

