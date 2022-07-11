Biden weighs declaring abortion access a public health emergency 

President Joe Biden said he is weighing whether to consider declaring abortion access a public health emergency, The Washington Post reported July 10.

"That’s something I’ve asked the … medical people in the administration to look at, whether … I have the authority to do that and what impact that would have," he told reporters.

Some Democrats have urged a public health emergency declaration while some members of his administration consider it an "unnecessary step," according to the Post.

President Biden signed an executive order July 8 to protect reproductive healthcare services access after the Supreme Court overturned the constitutional right to abortion June 24.