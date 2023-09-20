Biden plans office of gun violence prevention

The White House is planning to create a new federal office dedicated to gun violence prevention, The Washington Post first reported Sept. 19.

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris plan to announce the effort during a Sept. 22 event at the White House Rose Garden, sources told the Post.

Greg Jackson, a gun violence survivor and executive director of the Community Justice Action Fund, is expected to have a key role in the office alongside Rob Wilcox, senior director for federal government affairs at Everytown for Gun Safety.

Leaders will report to White House Staff Secretary Stefanie Feldman, a longtime Biden policy aide who oversees the administration's gun policy portfolio, according to the Post.

Gun violence prevention groups have long advocated for the creation of a federal office to address the issue.

"If this announcement is, in fact, the creation of a single point of leadership on gun violence in the administration, it's a very big deal for the movement," Shannon Watts, founder emerita of the advocacy group Moms Demand Action, told the Post.

Read the full article here.