The Arkansas Department of Health is reporting one resident has died after contracting a brain-eating amoeba from a splash pad at the Country Club of Little Rock, according to a Sept. 14 news release.

Samples of water from the country club pool and splash pad were sent to the CDC for further analysis. The agency reported the splash pad sample tested positive for Naegleria fowleri, which causes the infection.

It is the first reported case in the state since 2013.