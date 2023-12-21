10 states where COVID admissions are highest, rising fastest

New COVID-19 admissions continue to increase in the U.S., with 23,432 reported for the week ending Dec. 9.
Over the past few weeks, new hospitalizations for COVID have jumped more than 50% while flu admissions have risen 200%. Respiratory syncytial virus levels remain elevated and have hovered near a peak for several weeks.
With respiratory virus metrics still rising overall, the season's peak likely is yet to come. Health officials have said they anticipate higher levels of severe disease this viral season amid low vaccine uptick, which may place significant strain on healthcare systems, many of which are already managing high volumes.
"We're treading water OK right now," Sallie Permar, MD, PhD, chief pediatrician at Weill Cornell Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital in New York City, told The Atlantic in a recent report. "Add much more, and we're thrown into a similar situation as last year."
Here is a look at where things stand with COVID, which remains the primary cause for new respiratory admissions.
Ten states with the highest rate of new COVID-19 hospitalizations per 100,000 residents for the week ending Dec. 9:
West Virginia: 15.8
Number of new admissions: 283
Indiana: 11.9
Number of new admissions: 802
South Dakota: 11.6
Number of new admissions: 103
Missouri: 11.5
Number of new admissions: 703
Wyoming: 11.1
Number of new admissions: 64
Iowa: 10.9
Number of new admissions: 345
Nebraska: 10.8
Number of new admissions: 208
Kentucky: 10.7
Number of new admissions: 479
Montana: 10.7
Number of new admissions: 114
Ohio: 10
Number of new admissions: 1,165
Ten states where COVID-19 admissions increased most for the week ending Dec. 9:
Wyoming: 36.2%
Number of new admissions: 64
Maine: 35.6%
Number of new admissions: 118
Kansas: 29.6%
Number of new admissions: 276
Arkansas: 27.6%
Number of new admissions: 259
Oklahoma: 24.6%
Number of new admissions: 375
North Carolina: 19.7%
Number of new admissions: 553
Mississippi: 19.6%
Number of new admissions: 122
Washington: 18.5%
Number of new admissions: 301
Texas: 16.7%
Number of new admissions: 1,412
Alabama: 15.9%
Number of new admissions: 320