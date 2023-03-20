Top 5 nursing homes by state, per Newsweek

Newsweek and Statista, a global data research firm, have released their "2023 America's Best Nursing Homes" list.
This year, 475 facilities were identified and honored in 25 states. Rankings were based on four criteria, including performance data, reputation score and a COVID-19 score. A score was also added for facilities accredited by The Joint Commission.
Here are the top five nursing homes by state:
Alabama
- Hanceville Nursing & Rehab Center
- Capitol Hill Healthcare (Montgomery)
- Mitchell-Hollingsworth Nursing & Rehabilitation (Florence)
- Hatley Healthcare & Rehabilitation (Clanton)
- Collinsville Healthcare & Rehab
Arizona
- Plaza Healthcare (Scottsdale)
- Devon Gables Rehabilitation Center (Tucson)
- Apache Junction Health Center
- North Mountain Medical and Rehabilitation Center (Phoenix)
- Life Care Center of Paradise Valley (Phoenix)
California
- Ararat Home of Los Angeles (Mission Hills)
- Edgemoor DP SNF (Santee)
- Mission de la Casa Nursing & Rehabilitation Center (San Jose)
- Alden Terrace Convalescent Hospital (Los Angeles)
- English Oaks Convalescent & Rehabilitation Center (Modesto)
Colorado
- Veterans Community Living Center at Fitzsimons (Aurora)
- Life Care Center of Longmont
- Briarwood Health Care Center (Denver)
- Mesa Vista of Boulder
- Bethany Nursing and Rehabilitation (Lakewood)
Connecticut
- Saint Mary Home (West Hartford)
- Hughes Health & Rehabilitation (West Hartford)
- Whitney Rehabilitation Care Center (Hamden)
- Branford Hills Health Care Center (Branford)
- Jewish Senior Services (Bridgeport)
Florida
- River Garden Hebrew Home (Jacksonville)
- John Knox Village of Central Florida (Orange City)
- Jackson Memorial Long-Term Care Center (Miami)
- Jackson Memorial Perdue Medical Center (Cutler Bay)
- The Legacy at Boca Raton Rehabilitation and Nursing Center
Georgia
- A.G. Rhodes Wesley Woods (Atlanta)
- Budd Terrace at Wesley Woods (Atlanta)
- Life Care Center of Gwinnett (Lawrenceville)
- WellStar Paulding Nursing Center (Dallas)
- Wynfield Park Health & Rehabilitation (Albany)
Illinois
- Burgess Square Healthcare and Rehab Centre (Westmont)
- Lutheran Home (Arlington Heights)
- Oak Brook Care
- Bella Terra Schaumburg
- Ascension Living Casa Scalabrini Village (Northlake)
Indiana
- Greenwood Meadows (Greenwood)
- Coventry Meadows (Fort Wayne)
- CommuniCare – Greenwood Healthcare Center
- The Village at Anthony Boulevard (Fort Wayne)
- Holy Cross Rehabilitation and Wellness Center (South Bend)
Kentucky
- Thomson-Hood Veterans Center (Wilmore)
- Fountain Circle Care & Rehabilitation (Winchester)
- Florence Park Nursing & Rehab Center (Florence)
- Laurel Heights (London)
- Parkview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center (Paducah)
Louisiana
- Forest Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center (Covington)
- Audubon Health and Rehab (Thibodaux)
- J. Michael Morrow Memorial Nursing Home (Arnaudville)
- Leslie Lakes Retirement Center (Arcadia)
- Ouachita Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center (Monroe)
Maryland
- Hebrew Home of Greater Washington (Rockville)
- Autumn Lake Healthcare at Crofton
- Lorien Columbia
- ProMedica Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation (Potomac)
- Wilson Health Care Center (Gaithersburg)
Massachusetts
- CareOne at Holyoke
- Christopher House of Worcester
- Life Care Center of West Bridgewater
- CareOne at Lexington
- Bear Hill Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center (Stoneham)
Michigan
- Spectrum Health Rehab and Nursing Center-Kalamazoo Avenue (Grand Rapids)
- Tuscola County Medical Care Community (Caro)
- Beaumont Commons-Farmington Hills
- Pomeroy Living Sterling (Sterling Heights)
- Marwood Nursing and Rehab (Port Huron)
Minnesota
- Minnesota Masonic Home (Bloomington)
- Mount Olivet Careview Home (Minneapolis)
- Johanna Shores (Arden Hills)
- Saint Therese of New Hope
- CentraCare-St. Cloud (Minn.) St. Benedict's Community
Missouri
- Village Care Center at John Knox Village (Lees Summit)
- Delmar Gardens of O'Fallon
- Bethesda Meadow (Ellisville)
- Delmar Gardens of Meramec Valley (Fenton)
- Lutheran Convalescent Home (Webster Groves)
New Jersey
- Roosevelt Care Center at Edison
- Christian Health Care Center (Wyckoff)
- Daughters of Miriam Center (Clifton)
- Hackensack Meridian Health-Bayshore Medical Center (Holmdel)
- Excelcare at The Pines (Atlantic City)
New York
- NYC Health + Hospitals-Sea View (New York City)
- Friendly Senior Living-Friendly Home (Rochester)
- Elizabeth Seton Children's Center (Yonkers)
- NYC Health + Hospitals-Carter (New York City)
- NYC Health + Hospitals-Coler (New York City)
North Carolina
- Abernethy Laurels (Newton)
- Black Mountain Neuro-Medical Center
- Longleaf Neuro-Medical Center (Wilson)
- Five Oaks Rehabilitation and Care Center (Concord)
- Raleigh Rehabilitation Center
Ohio
- Ohio Veterans Homes (Sandusky)
- O'Neill Healthcare North Ridgeville
- Otterbein SeniorLife Lebanon
- Legacy Health Services-Franklin Plaza (Cleveland)
- Arbors at Stow
Pennsylvania
- The Glen at Willow Valley (Lancaster)
- Mennonite Home (Lancaster)
- Masonic Village at Elizabethtown
- Messiah Lifeways at Messiah Village (Mechanicsburg)
- St. Joseph Manor (Meadowbrook)
South Carolina
- NHC HealthCare Lexington (West Columbia)
- NHC HealthCare Parklane (Columbia)
- NHC HealthCare Anderson
- C.M. Tucker Nursing Care Center (Columbia)
- Saluda Nursing & Rehab Center
Tennessee
- Memphis Jewish Home & Rehab (Cordova)
- NHC HealthCare Johnson City
- Trevecca Center for Rehabilitation & Healing (Nashville)
- Ballad Health-Wexford House (Kingsport)
- Beverly Park Place North Knoxville (Knoxville)
Texas
- Texhoma Christian Care Center (Wichita Falls)
- SavaSeniorCare-Memorial City Health and Rehabilitation Center (Houston)
- Alfredo Gonzalez Texas State Veterans Home-McAllen
- The Vosswood Nursing Center (Houston)
- Ambrosio Guillen Texas State Veterans Home (El Paso)
Virginia
- Sitter & Barfoot Veterans Care Center (Richmond)
- Fairfax (Va.) Rehabilitation and Nursing Center
- Lake Taylor Transitional Care Hospital Skilled Nursing Facility (Norfolk)
- Dogwood Village of Orange (Va.) County
- Westminster Canterbury Richmond