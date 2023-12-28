Tennessee nursing home closing; 79 layoffs announced

Viviant Healthcare of Murfreesboro (Tenn.) is closing its doors for failing to meet Medicare and Medicaid health and safety requirements, according to a CMS notice of termination release Dec. 12.

In the notice, CMS cited that the agreement between the 100-bed nursing home and the Medicare provider would be terminated Dec. 14.

A denial of payment for new admissions was imposed on the nursing home Nov. 13, meaning CMS would end skilled nursing facility services for any Medicare and Medicaid beneficiary admitted to Viviant starting Nov. 16. Any service payments made before that date were rendered to beneficiaries for 30 days following the Dec. 14 termination, the notice shared.

The news comes after Viviant Healthcare in Bristol (Tenn.) suddenly closed in early November due to not paying vendors and failure to meet health and safety requirements.

Along with the closure, the nursing home filed a WARN notice on Dec. 20 stating that 79 workers in total would be affected by the closure from Dec. 20 to Jan. 14.

CMS noted it is monitoring resident transfers from Viviant to other facilities. Viviant Healthcare of Murfreesboro's last Facebook post was Dec. 7, with their website also no longer active.