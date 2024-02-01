SSM Health acquires post-acute care association

St. Louis-based SSM Health has taken on ownership of the Visiting Nurse Association of Greater St. Louis' healthcare services.

Effective immediately, the VNA's hospice care, advanced illness management, community-based palliative care, private duty care, Visit-A-Bit, vaccination, wellness and music appreciation programs will be operated as part of SSM Health at Home, according to a Feb. 1 system news release.

The VNA services will continue as normal with additional expertise, resources and providers and services offered by SSM Health, the release said.