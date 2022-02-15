South Carolina nursing home owner arrested, charged with 10 neglect counts 

The owner of two South Carolina assisted-living facilities was arrested and charged with neglect, exploitation and breach of trust of the residents in his care, the attorney general of South Carolina said Feb. 14.

Darryl Mast, 57,  owner and administrator of Inman, S.C.-based Oakridge Community Care Homes No.1 and No. 2, was charged with 10 counts of neglect of a vulnerable adult, two counts of exploitation of a vulnerable adult and one count of breach of trust with fraudulent intent. 

The neglect charges stem from allegations on the 2021 dates of Aug. 14 and Sept. 21, when Mr. Mast "knowingly and willfully failed" to provide care, goods, or supervision to the vulnerable adult residents, specifically failing to have a facility employee present at all times to provide care and supervision to the residents, according to the attorney general. 

Read the arrest warrant here.

