Nursing homes with black, Latino residents at higher risk for COVID-19 outbreaks

Nursing homes with a large proportion of black or Latino residents are twice as likely to experience a COVID-19 outbreak than facilities with mostly white residents, according to an analysis from The New York Times.

The Times reviewed internal data on COVID-19 cases and data from the CMS Nursing Home Compare site for its analysis.

About 60 percent of nursing homes where at least a quarter of the population are black or Latino have had at least one COVID-19 case. In comparison, just 32 percent of facilities with a predominantly white population reported at least one infection.

Nursing homes that serve a large portion of black and Latino residents are often located in an urban area, house more residents and receive lower quality ratings from CMS. However, federal quality ratings were not an accurate predictor of outbreak risk.

"Even predominantly black and Latino nursing homes with high ratings were more likely to be affected by the coronavirus than were predominantly white nursing homes with low ratings," the Times said.

The racial disparity also persisted regardless of a nursing home's size and location.

