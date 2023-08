Adult care and nursing home costs increased by 2.4 percent in July over the prior month, according to inflation data released Aug. 10 by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics

There was a 0.2 percent month-over-month increase in overall consumer prices in July.

The spike in adult care costs, which is the largest increase on record since 1997, comes after three months of adult care costs falling in April, May and June, the BLS said.

