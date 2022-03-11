Joint Commission, Alzheimer’s Association partner to improve dementia care 

The Joint Commission and Alzheimer’s Association are uniting to improve the quality and safety of dementia care in nursing, skilled nursing, and assisted-living facilities, the organizations said March 10.

The organizations said they will evaluate scientific issues, standards and performance measures and quality improvement initiatives, while providing education programs and presentations and sharing data with the public.

"It is important for The Joint Commission to collaborate with the Alzheimer’s Association, the nation’s leading voice on dementia and other memory-related issues, to help improve care for patients and residents in nursing care centers and assisted-living communities," stated Gina Zimmermann, executive director for nursing care centers and assisted-living community services at The Joint Commission.

"Initially, our collaboration provides a unique opportunity to recognize nursing care centers that are meeting state-of-the-art standards and implementing best practices for dementia care. I look forward to expanding this collaboration to assisted living communities that provide memory care," Ms. Zimmerman said.

The first part of the collaboration is an update of The Joint Commission’s memory care certification requirements, effective July 1.